First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2786 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

