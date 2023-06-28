First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 1,079.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,159. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4796 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

