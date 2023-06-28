First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2074 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

