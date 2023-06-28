First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 157,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,903,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,650,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

