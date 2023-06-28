First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 3,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

