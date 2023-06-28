First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

ROBT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 79,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $2,806,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 294.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $627,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.