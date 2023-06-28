First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1076 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 40,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

