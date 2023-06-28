First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 64,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $28.24.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.