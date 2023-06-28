First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.89

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.89 and traded as high as $26.90. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 104,950 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.