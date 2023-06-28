First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. 57,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

