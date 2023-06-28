First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FYC traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. 15,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,487. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

