First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3137 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

FID stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 19,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,928. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

