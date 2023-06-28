First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4915 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FKU stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 188,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

