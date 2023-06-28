First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 492,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

