First United Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.19. 333,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

