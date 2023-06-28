First United Bank & Trust Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 171,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.86 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

