First United Bank & Trust Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,742. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average of $205.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

