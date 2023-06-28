First United Bank & Trust Has $6.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.41. 203,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.