First United Bank & Trust Invests $1.37 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. 35,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.