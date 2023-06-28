First United Bank & Trust Invests $1.37 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. 35,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

