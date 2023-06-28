First United Bank & Trust Purchases 185 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 811,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $138.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

