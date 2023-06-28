First United Bank & Trust Sells 75 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $150.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

