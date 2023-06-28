Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Shares of FI opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.