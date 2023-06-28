Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 32.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 644,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,351. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

