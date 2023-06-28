ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $155.49. 954,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,261. The company has a market cap of $418.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

