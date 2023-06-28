ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,240 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,418 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

