Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

IYR stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

