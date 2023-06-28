Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 82,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

