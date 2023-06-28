Foundation Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,893 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $236.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.