Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $22.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $693.33. 244,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,138. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $762.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

