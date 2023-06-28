Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 3.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 636 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,247. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

