Founders Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. 30,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,806. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.05.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

