Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.16. 32,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 63,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth $35,626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth $2,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

