FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Down 3.9%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 770,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,312,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on FREYR Battery from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than FREYR Battery
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.