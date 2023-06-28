FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Down 3.9%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 770,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,312,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FREYR Battery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

