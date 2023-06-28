FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,562 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 1,920,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

