FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,717. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.51.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.