FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

WMT stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,406. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43. The company has a market cap of $418.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

