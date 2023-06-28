FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Okta by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. 695,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,313. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.