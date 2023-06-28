FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. 445,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.