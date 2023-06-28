FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Plans Dividend of $0.51

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.507 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,104 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

