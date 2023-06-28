FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.32. 11,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

