FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $532.86 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $532.86 million and $96.12 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00005389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

