FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Increased by HC Wainwright (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.48 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Shares of TSE ASM opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.35.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

