FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinaxis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$177.32 on Monday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.90 and a twelve month high of C$191.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 454.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$181.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.89.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,027.57. In other news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

