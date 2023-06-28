G999 Price Hits $0.0034 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, G999 has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $59.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.