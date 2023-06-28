Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.