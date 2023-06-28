Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of GH stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.49. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$200.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.84 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.8535448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

