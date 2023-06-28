GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.97

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.97 and last traded at C$40.80, with a volume of 1295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDI shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.01). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.4192474 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.