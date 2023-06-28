Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $792.99 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00017372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $792.99 million and $9.41 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.28955981 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,386,991.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

