General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 6,083,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,599. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

