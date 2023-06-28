GENMAB A/S/S (GMXAY) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) is one of 350 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GENMAB A/S/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GENMAB A/S/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A 14.42 GENMAB A/S/S Competitors $115.33 million -$247,063.49 27.57

GENMAB A/S/S’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GENMAB A/S/S. GENMAB A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENMAB A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A GENMAB A/S/S Competitors 582 1264 3284 26 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.84%. Given GENMAB A/S/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GENMAB A/S/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A GENMAB A/S/S Competitors -471.55% -63.47% -16.76%

Summary

GENMAB A/S/S peers beat GENMAB A/S/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GENMAB A/S/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for GENMAB A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.